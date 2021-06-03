Road work

Motorists can expect daily lane closures on the West Plaza Connector (U.S. 127 South) next week.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be resurfacing the roadway between Louisville Road (U.S. 60) and Devils Hollow Road (KY 1005).

Signs will notify drivers.

