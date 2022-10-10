Daphne's Legacy will host a fall concert and Halloween Bash at Prodigy Vineyards and Winery at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

03-27.DaphneFields.jpeg

Daphne's Legacy, a non-profit organization, is named after Daphne Scruggs Fields, who died from breast cancer in 2013. (Photo submitted)

The Fields Boys and Aftermath will perform and a costume contest with prizes and a raffle will be held. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

