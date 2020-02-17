"Dark Money"

Together Frankfort will host a showing of the movie “Dark Money” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Paul Sawyier Public Library Community Room.

“Dark Money” examines "one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials," according to a news release.

The film takes viewers to Montana — a frontline in the fight to preserve fair elections — to follow a local journalist working to expose the real-life impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision.

“Dark Money” uncovers "the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold," the news release said.

The Sundance award-winning documentary is directed and produced by Kimberly Reed and produced by Katy Chevigny. The movie, which will be free for attendees, is made available for educational screenings by the Public Broadcasting Service’s (PBS) POV Community Network, television’s longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films.

Participants planning to attend are asked to register online at togetherfrankfort.org/ or by calling Karen Armstrong-Cummings at 502-330-9115, leaving a message with name(s) and number of prospective attendees.

For more information, visit www.togetherfrankfort.org, Facebook or email togetherfrankfort2017@gmail.com. A movie discussion guide is available at on the Together Frankfort website.

