The majority of Franklin County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 1 have been unvaccinated.
On Monday, the Franklin County Health Department released the breakdown of vaccine status for the 413 positive cases reported since May 1.
Of people who have tested positive, 64% were unvaccinated, 16% were fully vaccinated, 3% were partially vaccinated, meaning they tested positive prior to their two weeks post final dose, 9% were children too young to receive the vaccine, and 8% were unknown.
“We are seeing a surge in cases and are currently at a 7.5% positivity rate,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “We are here to help, test, vaccinate, answer questions; please give us a call 502-564-7647.”
There are currently 78 active cases of COVID in Franklin County, and an additional 33 confirmed cases have been reported since the health department’s last update on Thursday.
Those 33 cases bring the county’s total to 4,304 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“We do not know the variants since the state does not sequence all samples,” Parker said, adding it takes three weeks to sequence one sample. “However, of those sequenced, 57% are delta variants at this moment.”
Franklin County, which went into the red zone Friday on the state’s COVID website, kycovid.ky.us, with a 25.3% incidence rate, had a 30.8% incidence rate Monday.
The incidence rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
The health department will be at back-to-school events to offer the vaccine to children ages 12 and older, family and staff.
A vaccine event is being planned for Saturday in conjunction with the city, county and emergency management, and another vaccine event is planned for the Downtown Frankfort Inc.’s Summer Concert Series on Aug. 13.
Additional information will be posted on the FCHD Facebook page.
