The public hearing for a Frankfort City Commissioner accused of alleged misconduct has been moved from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson is alleged to have sent a text message containing derogatory remarks about a female candidate for Frankfort Police Department chief during her interview with city leaders in December.
According to City Clerk Chermie Maxwell, Thompson requested a continuance and counsel and the Board of Commissioners agreed to move the date of his public hearing. A venue for the public hearing has yet to be determined.
City Solicitor Laura Ross issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the hearing will be conducted in a public location and made accessible for public viewing via the city’s social media pages and Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10.
“The intent of the hearing is to consider the removal of Commissioner Kyle Thompson from the office of City Commissioner for alleged misconduct, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9),” Ross stated.
“The decision whether to remove the Commissioner or take other action will be made by the Board of Commissioners at the conclusion of this trial-type hearing.”
The city commission, at its Jan. 10 work session, unanimously voted to proceed with a public hearing for Thompson after approving the following written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
A sworn affidavit submitted by a Frankfort resident on Dec. 20 asserts that Thompson texted derogatory comments about the female police chief candidate while actively engaged with the interviewee on the morning of Dec. 16.
The State Journal obtained a copy of the text message via an open records request. In the text, Thompson accuses the female police chief candidate of engaging in sexual activities with officers who she would supervise.
Due to the graphic content described in the text message, the newspaper has made a conscious decision not to publish it verbatim.
Ruthie Hall, the private citizen who reported the text message to city authorities and signed a sworn affidavit regarding it’s contents, said the message was sent to “individual A’s” phone and forwarded to “individual B’s” phone, where she observed it.
“Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel,” she stated in the signed affidavit.
Thompson’s alleged derogatory text came after “individual A” asked the name of the candidate the city commission was interviewing. The commissioner reportedly replied with the name of the interviewee. “Individual A” then wrote that the candidate “is awesome.”
Thompson responded, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can't vote to hire her.” After “Individual A” asked why not, the commissioner made the derogatory comment.
Five days after that conversation, Thompson sent an unsolicited email to the Board of Commissioners, Ross, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell and City Manager Laura Hagg in which he claimed to have no recollection of making the statement about the female police chief candidate.
"I honestly don't remember saying something like that and I am absolutely embarrassed that I said those words,” he wrote, attributing a part of the derogatory comment to a movie he recalled seeing 20 years ago — “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”
“Further, this is not a reflection of who I am or what my morals and ethics are. I am humbly and strickenly sorry for saying those words and I hope that the Board of Commissioners can provide grace and mercy to me,” he wrote, adding he was dissatisfied with the female candidate because “she has previously acted in a manner that I believe was retribution in nature to a fellow officer that damaged his career along with many other officers” and “has some questionable life choices when it comes to her private love life that has involved other officers.”
Thompson recused himself from the hiring process of the Frankfort police chief. On Jan. 19, the city commission appointed Dustin “Dusty” Bowman to lead the police department.
“The City of Frankfort remains committed to addressing allegations of misconduct while affording due process to all involved parties. The city has worked expeditiously with all legal counsel involved to move forward with this hearing, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9),” Ross said in a previous statement.
“The current structure of the Board of Commissioners remains unchanged, and city business is functioning normally.”
More information as to the specific location of Thompson’s public hearing, as well as public accessibility and the hearing process will be released by Ross as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.