The date and time for the public hearing regarding City Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s alleged misconduct have been announced.
City Solicitor Laura Ross issued a statement Friday that indicates the trial-type hearing will conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.
“The intent of the hearing is to consider the removal of Commissioner Kyle Thompson from the office of City Commissioner for alleged misconduct, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9),” the statement reads.
The city commission unanimously voted to proceed with a hearing at its Jan. 10 work session after approving written charges against Thompson. Those charges include:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
“The findings in the charges pertain to sending a text message to a citizen who is not a member of the Board of Commissioners during a private interview with a candidate for a city position, and said text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate,” the statement adds.
A Frankfort resident submitted a sworn affidavit on Dec. 20 that asserts Thompson texted derogatory comments about a female candidate for the position of Frankfort police chief while the city commission was actively engaged in an interview with the candidate on the morning of Dec. 16.
Per the text message, which The State Journal obtained via an open records request, Thompson accuses the female police chief candidate of engaging in sexual activities with officers who she would supervise.
Because of the graphic nature of the text, the newspaper has made the conscious decision not to publish it verbatim.
The text message was sent to "individual A's" phone then forwarded to "individual B's" where it was observed by Ruthie Hall, the private citizen who brought it to the attention of city staff.
"Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel," Hall stated in a signed affidavit.
When "individual A" asked who was being interviewed, he told that person the female candidate's name. "Individual A" responded that the female candidate "is awesome" and Thompson replied "Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can't vote to hire her."
After "individual A" asked why not, Thompson made the derogatory statement.
Thompson then sent an unsolicited email to fellow commission members, Ross, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell and City Manager Laura Hagg at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 claiming "he literally had no recollection of saying those words."
"I honestly don't remember saying something like that and I am absolutely embarrassed that I said those words. I had NO idea that [redacted], an individual that has shared so much information with me that, if shared, would honestly destroy much of her life, would share a snippet of a conversation in which she had said many crude things as well," Thompson wrote.
He attributed a portion of the derogatory comment to "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," a movie he said he saw 20 years ago.
"Further, this is not a reflection of who I am or what my morals and ethics are. I am humbly and strickenly sorry for saying those words and I hope that the Board of Commissioners can provide grace and mercy to me," he added, stating he was dissatisfied with the female police chief candidate because "she has previously acted in a manner that I believe was retribution in nature to a fellow officer that damaged his career along with many other officers" and "has some questionable life choices when it comes to her private love life that has involved other officers."
The decision of whether to remove Thompson from his post or take other action will be made by the commissioners at the conclusion of the Feb. 10 trial-type hearing.
Details such as whether the meeting will be conducted virtually or in-person, the location and where the public can access the hearing will be released as soon as they are available.
“The City of Frankfort remains committed to addressing allegations of misconduct while affording due process to all involved parties. The city has worked expeditiously with all legal counsel involved to move forward with this hearing, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9),” Ross added in her statement on Friday.
“The current structure of the Board of Commissioners remains unchanged, and city business is functioning normally. The City Solicitor will release further information on the structure and accessibility of the hearing as soon as they are available,” she said.
