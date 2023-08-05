080523.Yard Sale-New Harvest_ly.JPG

Shoppers check out vendors' tables Saturday at New Harvest Assembly of God, part of the 127 Yard Sale. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Annette Brown is carrying on a family tradition this weekend at the 127 Yard Sale.

Brown, of Lawrenceburg, has a booth at New Harvest Assembly of God.

080523.Yard Sale-Annette Brown_ly.jpg

Annette Brown, of Lawrenceburg, is carrying on her father's tradition of being a vendor at the 127 Yard Sale. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
080523.Yard Sale-Thomas, Matthias Jones_ly.jpg

Thomas Jones, left, and his son, Matthias, check out merchandise at a booth Saturday at New Harvest Assembly of God, part of the 127 Yard Sale. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription