Annette Brown is carrying on a family tradition this weekend at the 127 Yard Sale.
Brown, of Lawrenceburg, has a booth at New Harvest Assembly of God.
“My dad did this for years and years,” said Brown, who works in Frankfort. “He died a couple of years ago.
“He would always get so excited about this. It was something he really looked forward to. He just loved it, and I felt like I needed to come and do it too.”
The 127 Yard Sale is billed as the world’s longest yard sale, covering six states and 690 miles. The yard sale, which began in 1987, follows U.S. 127, and it goes from Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama.
Brown is selling a variety of items, including clothes, home goods, purses and antique glass.
“Mainly I buy and realize I’ve overdone it,” she said about her merchandise, “and then I yard sale it. I’ve made a lot of money this year. The economy must be doing better.”
Rena Bickley, of Maysville, is making her third appearance at the 127 Yard Sale selling Tupperware. An executive manager with the company, Bickley had a booth in Lawrenceburg the first year she participated.
With one of the coordinators of the site being a Tupperware representative, Bickley had to find a new spot for her booth. The past two years she’s been at New Harvest on the recommendation of the other Tupperware rep.
“Last year it was 103 degrees,” Bickley said. “It was miserable.”
She decided to give the sale another chance, and this weekend has been more successful.
“We have a prime spot with a lot of people walking by,” she said. “The church has been wonderful. They had breakfast for us Friday. They’re a really good group of people.”
Thomas Jones, who lives on U.S. 127, was walking through the booths at New Harvest Saturday with his son, Matthias.
Going to the sale is an annual event for them, even when they’re not shopping for anything specific.
“Last year I was looking for a bookcase,” Thomas Jones said. “This year I’m not looking for anything in particular. I’m just looking around.”
The 127 Yard Sale, which began Thursday, runs through Sunday. Next year’s sale will be Aug. 1-4.
