A Frankfort restaurateur is recovering from a Sunday crash on Louisville Road.
Craig Blanton, a co-owner of DaVinci’s Pizza, was struck by a black BMW on Bridgeport-Benson Road as Blanton was driving his Ford Escape west on Louisville Road around 3:42 p.m. Sunday.
According to a draft of the incident report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car that struck Blanton told deputies that he stopped at the Bridgeport-Benson Road stop sign and looked both ways and did not see Blanton’s SUV. At the time, the roadway was wet and the weather was cloudy. The BMW driver then pulled out onto Louisville Road, striking Blanton’s SUV on the front right side. The SUV overturned multiple times over 100 yards, going into the left embankment. Blanton was ejected through his sunroof.
After first responders arrived, Blanton was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, then flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Blanton sustained serious injuries according to the report. Two witnesses to the collision were interviewed.
The investigation is ongoing. Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said the driver of the BMW was not charged with any crimes as of Friday, and he doesn’t expect that charges will come after the investigation’s conclusion.
“It was an unfortunate accident,” Quire said. “I personally know Craig and his family. We’re praying that he has a speedy recovery.”
Scott King, who owns DaVinci’s with Blanton, said Blanton was “doing well” as of Friday. He was walking on Thursday after surgery Wednesday to fix a neck injury. Blanton was still at the UK hospital at the time.
“For what happened, he’s doing remarkably well,” King said. Blanton had several injuries, including a broken clavicle, according to King.
King praised FCSO, EMS workers and other first responders who assisted Blanton and said that they have been doing an “amazing job.” Because of their quick response, Blanton is alive, King said.
Blanton’s family, his wife, Theresa, son Jacob and daughter Megan, have been with him this week, King said. He noted that his friend had a long road of recovery ahead.
“He really appreciates all the care, prayers and concern,” King said of Blanton.