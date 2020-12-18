Beth Davisson

Beth Davisson, the executive director of the Workforce Center at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Frankfort, has been named to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky’s Board of Directors.

Davisson, of Louisville, has helped the chamber launch special initiatives to assist and encourage employers to consider people with criminal backgrounds and/or addiction for their workforce. Additionally, she is involved with KYSHRM Workforce Readiness, Recovery Consortium of Kentucky and the U.S. Chamber.

Cherie Flueck, of Lexington, and Jennifer Lindon, of Hazard, were also appointed to the board.

