Dawn Lynn Hulette.jpg

Dawn Lynn Hulette

Dawn Lynn Hulette, 60, of Monterey, Kentucky, formerly of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Albany, New York, passed away peacefully June 4, 2020, at her home.

Born Nov. 30, 1959, in Troy, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Romano Lynn.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Crystal Courtney-Hodges.

She moved from New York to Shelby County, Kentucky, in 1980.

She is survived by her husband, John “Brent” Hulette; her sons, Jordan (Robyn) Noel and Tyler (Brittany) Leathers; her grandchildren, Aurora Noel, Elliott Noel, Aiden Leathers, Molly Gipson, Korei Gipson; her nieces, Melissa (Jamie) White and Myka Dawn Clark; and her stepmother, Mary Jane Lynn.

A host of extended family and friends also survive.

A celebration of life will be held in Dawn’s memory on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Old Cedar Baptist Church, 1040 Claxon Ridge Road, Owenton, KY 40359.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be expressed at dignitymemorial.com.

