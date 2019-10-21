The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Field Division will host a prescription drug take-back event on the State Capitol Building Terrace in Frankfort on Friday, according to a news release.
The event serves as a way for residents to safely dispose of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs that are cluttering their home medicine cabinets.
“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a great opportunity for everyone to safely dispose of medications that could otherwise make their way out on the street,” said Acting Special Agent In Charge Dan Dodds, head of DEA’s Louisville Division.
The Friday event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Those unable to attend Friday’s event may drop off expired or unwanted medications on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at sites participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the commonwealth, the release states.
Those sites in Frankfort are the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Health Department and Kentucky State Police Post 12.
In 2017, 72,306 Americans died from a drug overdose. Some 49,068 of those deaths involved the opioids. Medicine cabinets are one of the most common places where prescription drugs are obtained for abuse/misuse, according to the release.
For more medication collection site locations, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov.