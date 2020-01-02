Nominations are being sought for farmers or foresters who go above and beyond in care and management of natural resources for the 2020 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award.
Presented by the Sand County Foundation, the award is given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold and recognizes private landowners in 20 states. In Kentucky, the $10,000 award is presented annually with the Kentucky Agricultural Council and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at https://sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/Kentucky-CFN-2020.pdf.
The deadline is April 1 and the committee prefers application materials to be sent electronically via email to colemansteve51@gmail.com or postmarked by the deadline and mailed to Leopold Conservation Award c/o Franklin County Conservation District, 103 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.
For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.