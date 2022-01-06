Kentucky State Police announced this week that it extended the deadline to apply for the next trooper class at the KSP Academy until Jan. 31, moving it back one full month.
“We are seeking individuals who want to be the difference in their community and our state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I would encourage anyone who is dedicated and service-minded to take this challenge and apply to become a Kentucky State Trooper.”
Individuals who apply and meet the qualifications as outlined on KSP’s website will attend the 24-week training at the KSP Academy to become a Kentucky State Trooper. Upon graduation, new troopers will have the opportunity to “Pick Three” posts among the 16 that are located throughout the state that they prefer to be assigned to.
Sgt. Michael Murriell, the KSP Recruitment Branch Commander, says the extension has been issued based on recent events from across the state that impacted recruitment efforts.
“We are all aware of the impact the Western Kentucky tornadoes had on the commonwealth,” Murriell said. “Our agency has continued to provide resources and manpower, including troopers from the recruitment branch, toward helping our Kentuckians locate safety and start rebuilding from the Dec. 10 deadly storms. It is never more evident than now that we need more troopers, especially when the commonwealth faces challenges such as natural disasters.”
Interested applicants should visit the KSP website to download an application. Other information on the website includes an outline of the application process, a list of minimum requirements and disqualifications and a list of required supporting documentation (physical standards requirements and testing information).
The Recruitment Branch has setup an email address, KSPrecruit@ky.gov, for interested applicants to contact the agency with questions or request assistance with applying. Applications must be mailed to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601 by close of business Jan. 31.
In the previous state budget, the governor allocated $500,000 to help increase KSP’s recruitment efforts by developing a marketing initiative to reach individuals from Kentucky’s 120 counties. Digital ads were launched in unique venues, such as colleges and universities, outdoor billboards in rural communities, social media and streaming television platforms. Additionally, KSP is working closely with retired minority troopers to further improve their diversity recruitment efforts.
The upcoming cadet class, which is slated to begin in June, currently has 224 applicants of which 26, or 11.61%, are minorities.
