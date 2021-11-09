Kentucky Humanities has selected Bobbie Ann Mason’s "Dear Ann" for its 2022 Kentucky Reads. The novel will be at the center of statewide conversations on nostalgia, the choices we make and how they affect our lives, and thinking back on the road not taken.

Kentucky Reads will offer 50 scholar-led discussions of "Dear Ann" to community organizations throughout the state. Kentucky Humanities has accumulated an impressive group of scholars who will lead engaging, thought-provoking discussion about the themes of the book.

“Bobbie Ann Mason’s work has riveted audiences for decades and 'Dear Ann' is no exception,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities Executive Director. “We are thrilled to announce Bobbie Ann’s latest book as our 2022 Kentucky Reads selection and look forward to the conversations Dear Ann will bring about throughout the state.” 

The Vietnam War serves as the background of a love story in the turbulent ’60s in Mason’s newest book, "Dear Ann." Ann Workman, a smart yet naïve misfit, travels from rural Kentucky to attend graduate school in search of education and to fall in love. Many years later, Ann recalls this time of innocence as she faces another life crisis. Seeking escape from her problems, she tries to imagine where she might be if she had chosen differently all those years ago.

Mason was raised on her family's dairy farm in western Kentucky. She earned a B.A. in English at the University of Kentucky, an M.A. at the State University of New York at Binghamton, and a Ph.D. at the University of Connecticut. Her groundbreaking "Shiloh and Other Stories" won the PEN/Hemingway Award and was short-listed for the National Book Critics Circle Award, the National Book Award, and the PEN/Faulkner Award. She has won two Southern Book awards and numerous other prizes, including the O. Henry and the Pushcart. She is former writer-in-residence at the University of Kentucky and lives in Kentucky.

Kentucky Humanities’ first edition of Kentucky Reads, in 2018, featured Kentucky native Robert Penn Warren’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "All the King’s Men" to guide statewide conversations on contemporary populism, political discourse, and their relationship to journalism. In 2020, Wendell Berry’s "Hannah Coulter" was chosen, and in 2021 Crystal Wilkinson’s "The Birds of Opulence" was featured. 

Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, including Kentucky Reads, visit kyhumanities.org.

