The death toll has now reached 25 and continues to rise, because of the flooding that has ravaged more than a dozen eastern Kentucky counties. And, although the rain has stopped, more is in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday.
During a Saturday press briefing at the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear stated, “Right now, the forecast for counties south of Mountain Parkway is (expected to receive) another inch to possibly two inches, which could be rough. The challenge after the rain ends on Monday, is that it’s going to get really hot.”
The 25 deaths occurred in five counties — four in Breathitt, two in Clay, 14 in Knott, two in Letcher and the other three in Perry. Four of the victims are children, according to Beshear.
The governor said there has been well more than a thousand water and helicopter rescues for stranded residents in the area.
“The Kentucky National Guard has rescued 404 individuals by air; the Tennessee National Guard, 224 additional people; and the West Virginia National Guard, 36.”
The KNG has also rescued 19 people and two dogs by boat, and Kentucky State Police have performed or assisted in 624 water rescues, while Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife boat crews have transported 125 people.
“We’re still trying to get an accurate way to count missing persons when we can’t get to certain areas,” he said. “Cell service is still down in so many areas. While we are getting some numbers, until we get full cell service up, you could assume there are hundreds of people that might be fine, but their loved ones have not been able to establish contact with them yet.”
Kentucky State Police are working in those areas to help track down missing family members. If they live in Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher of Leslie counties, call Post 13 in Hazard at 606-435-6069. If they are in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties, call Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.
If they are in Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties, call Post 7 in Richmond at 859-623-2404. If they are in Wolfe or Morgan counties, call Post 8 in Morehead at 606-784-4127. If they are in Harlan County, contact Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.
You may also send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include your name (first, last) and phone number, your missing loved one’s name (first, last), county of residence, a description (gender, age, race, etc.), their home address and phone number. The information will be forwarded to the appropriate KSP Post.
Only call 911 in the event of an emergency, KSP added.
Beshear noted that no damage estimate is available, as there are still many areas that cannot be reached.
“But, I can’t imagine that it’s not going to be in the 10s, if not the hundreds of millions of dollars, but we’re just not there yet, still being in search and rescue mode," Beshear said. "I do believe that this will qualify for individual assistance under FEMA. That would provide assistance to uninsured folks.”
President Joe Biden has already issued a major disaster declaration for 13 counties to aid state and local governments in rescue and recovery efforts. FEMA already has some personnel in Kentucky, anticipating the granting of individual assistance, as well.
No more briefings are currently scheduled for this weekend.
