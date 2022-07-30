073022_EasternKYFlooding03_submitted.jpg

Flood water covers part of Perry County. (Photo courtesy Gov. Andy Beshear's office)

The death toll has now reached 25 and continues to rise, because of the flooding that has ravaged more than a dozen eastern Kentucky counties. And, although the rain has stopped, more is in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday.

During a Saturday press briefing at the Capitol, Gov. Andy Beshear stated, “Right now, the forecast for counties south of Mountain Parkway is (expected to receive) another inch to possibly two inches, which could be rough. The challenge after the rain ends on Monday, is that it’s going to get really hot.”

073022_EasternKYFlooding01_submitted.jpg

Flood water destroys a home in Knott County. (Photo by Zach Hall of Hindman, Kentucky)
073022_EasternKYFlooding02_submitted.jpg

Flood water fills a street in Knott County. (Photo by Zach Hall of Hindman, Kentucky)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription