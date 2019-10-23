Will the lone bid be accepted for Parcels B and C, the former Capital Plaza land that community and state leaders hope to see redeveloped and put on the tax rolls as a catalyst for downtown revitalization?
The answer to that question will not be known until next month.
According to the state Finance and Administration Cabinet website, a decision by Secretary William Landrum III has been delayed due to scheduling conflicts and will occur “on or about Nov. 8.” The original timeline for the project said a decision could be made Tuesday.
Pamela Trautner, public information officer for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, said via email that the staff responsible for reviewing and assessing the proposal had unexpected scheduling conflicts. She said it isn't uncommon for decisions on bids to be delayed.
At a public bid opening last week, the state announced a single bid on the 12-acre property that includes the site of the demolished Frankfort Convention Center and adjacent Fountain Place Shops. Hazard businessman Luther M. Johnson and his newly formed New Frankfort Development LLC bid $1,000 for the land.
In its request for bids, the state required proposals that honor the Downtown Master Plan's vision for mixed-use residential and commercial development and that meet the state's contractual obligation to provide a parking garage for the Capital Plaza Hotel.
In addition to the convention center site, the property includes the land under the YMCA, the Capitol Plaza Hotel and an existing state parking garage.
Documents accompanying Johnson's one-page bid for the property have not been made public.