Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is urging Kentucky hunters to consider donating a harvested deer to the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program this deer season.

“Like agriculture, hunting is a Kentucky tradition that brings families and friends together to enjoy all that nature has to offer, each providing sustenance in its own way,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Hunters can make this special time of year even better by donating a deer or funds to provide help for others who may not be as fortunate as them.”

