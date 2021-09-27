The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 to approve a new appointment to the Frankfort Plant Board on Monday.
Jason Delambre will replace Dawn Hale on the board of the municipal utility. Hale served on the board since 2017; her term had expired last week.
Initially, a motion was made by Commissioner Kelly May to table consideration of Delambre’s appointment. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge seconded the motion, but it died on the floor with only those two commissioners’ support.
May said that he needed more time to make the decision, given the high-impact appointment to the board of FPB, which has an annual budget of $102 million.
At first, Waldridge indicated that she might also need more time. She mentioned, too, that she had heard nothing but good things about Hale’s service on the board.
“Jason seems like a great guy and I like his background, we just want to make sure that we’re making the right decision here,” Waldridge said. “… We also had someone who has served faithfully and been a huge supporter of the staff at FPB. I can’t hear anyone say anything negative about her and her experience there.”
She added that she knew that Hale wanted to be reappointed.
Wilkerson said that it came down to Hale and Delambre, and that Delambre was the only person to apply — he added that he understood that Hale did not have to submit a new application to be considered for reappointment. The appointment was Wilkerson’s to present before the commission on Monday.
“I’ll just say we’ve got a very qualified applicant and he’s got extensive energy experience,” Wilkerson said. “So far, we’ve only had one applicant and he’s a very qualified applicant… I checked a lot of references and they all checked out.”
Delambre was present on the call, and Waldridge asked if he would be able to speak about his qualifications, which he did.
Shortly thereafter, the commission voted 4-1 to appoint him.
Other business
• The city recognized Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe, who was recently named 2021’s “Career Chief of the Year” by the Kentucky League of Cities.
• Discussed at its previous meeting, the commission voted unanimously to keep its property tax rate the same as last year’s; that rate is 19.6 cents on $100 of assessed value.
• The Commission unanimously voted to approve a lease that would help “activate” its approved Arts Master Plan: granting Yes Arts a lease to several rooms on the first floor of the old Frankfort Plant Board building, which is connected to City Hall.
“This investment in the arts will result in a positive impact on economic development and will result in a vibrant and thriving City,” the agenda item read. “This initial step with the creation of a dedicated space, in a public building, for arts education, administration, and display helps the community deliver the Arts Masterplan goal of reflecting the people of Frankfort and delivering a vision for a creative city where all are welcome and included.”
• Following up on other previous discussions, the commission also approved the creation of a nonprofit organization to help fund the city’s parks initiatives, and OK'd applying for a $350,000 grant to extend a trail along Wilkinson Boulevard all the way to Cove Spring Park, connecting the park with downtown Frankfort.
• The commission also moved forward on the creation of a mental health day, to be held on Oct. 15, for its nonessential employees. Employees who have to work on that day will receive an extra day of paid time off to use on a date of their choice. Commissioner Kyle Thompson was the only one to vote against the measure, saying that he preferred a floating day off of choice for each employee.
• The commission did not vote on how it would compose its portion of a joint city-county group, which would follow up on a discussion held earlier this month between both elected bodies with a focus on economic development. Wilkerson said that he would speak with Judge-Executive Huston Wells to gain clarity on the matter.
The fiscal court on Friday established that Wells and Magistrate Sherry Sebastian would serve on the committee, along with additional citizen members to round out the group.
