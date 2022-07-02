Motorists traveling Bald Knob Road (U.S. 421) can expect daytime closures and delays.

Road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that crews are marking base failure repairs from KY 12 at mile point 11.132 extending north to the Henry County line at mile point 17.886 for base failure repairs.

Repairs are in preparation for asphalt resurfacing on a future date. Motorists will be directed through the work zone via flagging operations.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription