Daytime lane closures on the East-West Connector (KY 676) are possible next week as inspectors from a consultant engineering firm will be performing a routine inspection of the bridge over the Kentucky River.
Single lane closures are possible from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Inspectors will begin on the eastbound side of the bridge and then switch to the westbound side. Short delays are also possible on KY 1263 when equipment needed for the inspection is loaded and unloaded as well as when inspection underneath the bridge takes place. The inspection is scheduled to be complete by July 31.
Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in Kentucky.
