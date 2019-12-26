Josh Hicks, a Lexington attorney, Marine Corps veteran and former police officer, officially filed paperwork Thursday today to become a Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.
Party primaries are May 19. The general election is Nov. 3.
The two supporting signatures required on the filing paperwork were from his mother, who is registered to vote in Fleming County, where Hicks grew up, and his wife, who is registered to vote in Lexington.
“I’m running this campaign to give a voice to regular folks – for the many of us who do not currently have a voice sharing our stories or working on our problems in Washington, DC. I’m honored to officially file my candidacy for U.S. Congress with the Kentucky Secretary of State, and to do so with my two supporting signatures coming from the two most important women in my life: my mom and my wife," Hicks said in a written statement. "Their love and support means everything to me.”
Hicks grew up on a farm in Fleming County, enlisted in the Marine Corps, served as a police officer in Maysville, and graduated from Morehead State University and the University of Kentucky College of Law.
He lives in Lexington with his wife of 19 years and their two children.