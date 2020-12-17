Dem Women's Club - courtesy of SS

Shari Thompson and Sherry Sebastian, of the Democratic Women’s Club of Franklin County, pose with executive director of the Capital City Activities Center Marchele Jenkins. (photo submitted)

The Democratic Women’s Club of Franklin County announced on Thursday that it donated $5,000 each to the Capital City Activity Center and the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.

“Now more than ever food security should not be an additional burden carried by anyone,” Sherry Sebastian, President of the Democratic Women’s Club of Franklin County, said. 

Sebastian also serves as the current 1st District Magistrate on Franklin County’s Fiscal Court.

The Capital City Activity Center’s mission is to “enhance senior living for people 50 and above by providing programs, activities and opportunities for education and good health.”

The center is currently preparing 250 meals every day, largely for the community’s senior population, per executive director Marchele Jenkins.

“Food Is a basic human need and our community is stepping up to the challenge of feeding those who are struggling like never before,” Regina Swinford, of the Emergency Community Food Pantry, said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription