The Democratic Women’s Club of Franklin County announced on Thursday that it donated $5,000 each to the Capital City Activity Center and the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County.
“Now more than ever food security should not be an additional burden carried by anyone,” Sherry Sebastian, President of the Democratic Women’s Club of Franklin County, said.
Sebastian also serves as the current 1st District Magistrate on Franklin County’s Fiscal Court.
The Capital City Activity Center’s mission is to “enhance senior living for people 50 and above by providing programs, activities and opportunities for education and good health.”
The center is currently preparing 250 meals every day, largely for the community’s senior population, per executive director Marchele Jenkins.
“Food Is a basic human need and our community is stepping up to the challenge of feeding those who are struggling like never before,” Regina Swinford, of the Emergency Community Food Pantry, said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.