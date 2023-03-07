Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge addressed the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate, calling the GOP’s agenda “a culture war with no new ideas."

The debate, which was held as a private event at the Henry Clay building in downtown Louisville, only featured a third of the candidates running in the Republican primary: Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Auditor Mike Harmon, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

