For the first time in about 20 years, a group of doctors, dentists and assistants won’t make the annual mission trip to Honduras.
The group from Frankfort Mission Clinic, though is continuing its local mission and using its annual fund raising Frosty 5K to help support the group’s translators and drivers in Honduras, as well as Water With Blessings, a clean water program, Mission Frankfort and the Honduras mission team.
“Because of COVID, we won’t be going in January or February,” said Mary Ann Burch, who volunteers with the mission. The 5K usually raised funds to purchase supplies and pay for drivers during the annual trip, she said.
Following the damage from Hurricane Eta, there is even more need for financial support in Honduras, she said.
During a typical week, the group would treat about 3,000 patients, 350 of which were seeking dental care, she said.
Saturday also wrapped a four-day dental clinic at First Baptist Church. Typically, the dental clinic is open twice a month. Depending on the providers available, Dr. Clark Cash said they would treat three to nine patients.
“The backlog of patients is tremendous,” Burch said.
By noon Saturday, 54 patients had already been treated since Wednesday, Burch said.
“We hope to add to (clinic hours) because the demand is very high,” Cash said. “There’s a six-month waiting list.”
Cash said he first went on the Honduras trip eight years ago.
“It was a little different from the other trips because it was working with people from Frankfort,” he said. “It was special because of that.”
Saturday, there were seven dentists, three hygienists, an oral surgeon and hygienist students all helping take care of the available patients.
This year’s Frosty 5K will be virtual on Dec. 6, Burch said. Participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/FrankfortFrosty5K
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.