New legislation from the General Assembly is set to add a tax on utility services for people with multiple residences.
According to a press release from the Frankfort Plant Board, starting on Jan. 1 the Kentucky Department of Revenue will begin imposing a sales tax on residential utility services for properties that are not a person’s primary residence.
Currently the State of Kentucky allows a sales tax exemption for residential utility customers. The FPB noted that residential customers are covered by this exemption. However, earlier this year, the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation that makes changes to this sales & use tax residential utility exemption.
Existing residential customers with only one location for utility services in their name will see no changes and will not need to take any action regarding this sales tax change. However, residential customers having utility services at multiple locations in their name must declare one location as their primary residence. Those customers can do that by filling out and returning the Primary Residence Sales Tax Exemption Form (51A380)
FPB will be contacting impacted customers to assist working through this process. Although the Department of Revenue is imposing the sales tax on Jan. 1, FPB customers who are affected can expect a transition period without the tax while the necessary paperwork is processed.
Existing residential customers who own two or more homes with utility services in their name may still qualify for a residential exemption if each property is a place of domicile for different Kentucky residents and FPB receives a certificate of domicile for each separately metered account. Again, FPB will be contacting impacted customers to walk through this process.
In most cases, current FPB residential utility customers will continue to receive the residential exemption for Kentucky sales & use tax and need to take no action regarding this change.
For more information, customers are encouraged to contact the Kentucky Department of Revenue about the tax changes, or please feel free to contact FPB’s customer service department at 502-352-4372.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gouge the Public ! Tax groceries and Medicine to provide Tax Cuts for the Wealthy ! Don't Tax the Churches ! Usual Republican Dogma.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.