The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will host its semi-annual auction of surplus and confiscated items via an online format this spring.
The online auction marketplace GovDeals.com is working in partnership with state government to increase accessibility to items for sale while avoiding the crowds that typically gather at the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus for the auction.
Last year’s auctions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring sale, which normally occurs over the course of a day, is being conducted this year from May 10-17.
Items listed on the GovDeals site will include photographs, written descriptions and bidding details. Interested bidders must pre-register online at GovDeals.com. A separate listing for the sale is located online at govdeals.com/kysurplus.
Surplus items being offered for sale include more than a dozen boats ranging from johnboats to Boston Whalers. The department also will offer boat trailers and outboard motors up to 225 horsepower.
Vehicles to be offered include approximately two dozen four-wheel drive trucks and nearly a dozen all-terrain vehicles. Farming equipment being auctioned includes mowers, planters and a tractor.
Anyone may bid on surplus equipment.
Confiscated items include a variety of hunting and fishing equipment, rifles, shotguns and crossbows. Under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items. All firearm purchasers must pass a background check.
Items are being sold as-is and will not be available for hands-on inspection prior to the sale.
After the auction, all items except for firearms may be picked up by appointment only at the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife main campus at 1 Sportsman’s Lane.
Appointments may be arranged by calling 502-892-4512 or 502-892-4542 starting May 19. Items may be picked up weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from May 19-June 2. Offices will be closed on Memorial Day, May 31.
Successful bidders must pass a background check before receiving a firearm. Identification, in the form of a government-issued ID, driver’s license or concealed carry permit, will be required of buyers.
All successful bidders for any item will receive notification and a bill of sale from GovDeals. Buyers must present a stamped “PAID” bill of sale and personal identification when picking up items.
GovDeals is charging a 10% buyer’s premium on all items. Buyers are solely responsible for loading their purchased items.
