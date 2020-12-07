Keeping track of the approximately 7,000 students in the Franklin County School district can be a monumental task.
When students aren’t participating in classes and school officials can’t contact the families, sometimes the school resource officers and deputy sheriffs are asked to help in the process and put their resources to work.
FCS School Safety Coordinator Jeff Abrams, himself a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said it’s been happening since in-person education ended in March.
“Each school’s counselors and administrators are doing checks on children that may not be participating in class,” Abrams said. “Occasionally, they can’t find a kid.”
It may be that district’s information is out of date or incorrect, or district staff may ask a deputy to accompany them on a home visit.
“We’ll try to apply our resources to check on them,” Abrams said of the students and their families. “It has nothing to do with their grades.”
It’s all part of trying to help students while they aren’t able to attend in-person classes.
“One of the big things about being in in-person instruction is you get to see them,” Abrams said of students. “We don’t want to have kids out there with no one checking on them.”
Abrams said they will regularly get a list of students from the schools of students where there has been little, if any, contact.
“It could be one that just piques their concern,” Abrams said. “(Staff) may feel a child is in a dangerous area of town and we’ll go with them.”
The district's three school resource officers continue to perform other duties daily, Abrams said, including going to the schools, helping with staff safety and conducting criminal investigations as needed. Abrams said he is technically a fourth SRO, but his duties are as the district safety coordinator.
The district has not added any SROs since March, he said.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said deputies and school resource officers have accompanied school staff on request. In many instances, the officers and deputies know the children, he said. In some instances, deputies have handed out awards to students they visited, he said.
“I think any human contact is good when you’ve been” at home and out of school, Quire said.
Abrams said they have been able to help connect parent with resources in the community to help on a number of levels.
“A lot of parents don't know what resources are available to make things a little easier,” he said.
