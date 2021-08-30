Earlier this month, former Franklin County Deputy Clerk Jeff Smith resigned from his post citing personal and health issues.

Smith was just introduced to the Franklin County Fiscal Court at its May 13 meeting.

His resignation was submitted on Aug. 9, effective Aug. 13.

“Regretfully, I am submitting my resignation due to personal and health issues,” Smith wrote to Hancock. “I want to thank you and the wonderful folks at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office for welcoming me into your work lives.”

Smith did not comment on the record.

“The clerk’s office was sorry to lose a valuable resource,” Hancock said. 

Former deputy clerk Jack Kennedy, who worked under Hancock for more than six years, left the post for a consulting job at the end of March.

Hancock said on Monday that he was actively looking to hire a replacement.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription