Editor's note: Due to technical difficulties Derrick Graham's answers did not appear in the special voter guide section of the Oct. 29-30 weekend edition.
Name: Derrick W. Graham
Occupation: State Representative and retired educator
What makes you the best candidate to serve the district?
I have dedicated my life to public service, serving nine years as mayor pro-tem on the Frankfort City Commission and 20 years in the Kentucky General Assembly. I have developed strong relationships within the legislature and our community to help pass legislation and budgets that greatly benefit Franklin County and all Kentucky citizens. My colleagues elected me as the House Caucus Chair, a position I’ve held for two terms, and that affords me the opportunity to help lead and direct policy and legislation.
As a retired teacher, I was able to use my experience in public education to become chair of the K-12 Budget Review Sub Committee and later was selected by leadership to serve as chair of the House Education Committee. This past legislative session I introduced a bill to provide a five percent raise for state employees for this year and the next. They have earned it, after years of little to no pay increases.
Frankfort has seen the fruits of my efforts to promote our community in the projects that I have championed totaling more than $147.5 million, including infrastructure improvements, upgrades in broadband, Kentucky State University renovations, and funding for the YMCA, Capital City Airport, Save the Grand Theatre and public education.
What is the one proposal or bill topic you’d like to work on if elected?
I am passionate about public education and protecting state workers and retirees so my legislative focus will remain in those directions. In addition, I will be an unwavering voice for Frankfort, continuing to fight for funding, projects and programs that will move our Capital City forward.
