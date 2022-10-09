The Franklin County Park Committee at last week's meeting heard a presentation from Hitchcock Design Group on its plans to establish a sports tourism commission.
During the Sept. 26 meeting the fiscal court approved a professional services agreement with the company. By setting up the commission, the county and city will then be able to expand Lakeview Park in order to attract a lucrative amount of sports tourism from all over the commonwealth and beyond.
Randy Royer, senior principal at Hitchcock, gave the committee a timeline and scope of work for setting up the commission. He also listed out various stakeholder groups within the community that might provide input.
Royer said that starting this month and next, he and Eddie Jones, a McCracken County commissioner, who has worked on a similar project in that county with Hitchcock in the past, will meet with city and county officials.
During those meetings they will gather information on existing agreements and revenue streams that have to do with parks and sports tourism. He will then draft a sports tourism commission and present the draft to the committee for their approval.
The final product will be presented to the county and the city sometime in February.
After hearing the timeline, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, who is on the committee along with magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy, asked Royer for a clearer picture of who would be in the stakeholder groups.
"I think it is imperative that we define who the stakeholders are and make sure that all of that is clear before we move forward," he noted.
Royer said that the first stakeholder committee would be the park committee as well as Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and Park Director Charles Lewis.
He said the second group would consist of city government personnel such as Mayor Layne Wilkerson, City Manager Laura Hagg and at least one city commissioner.
The third and fourth groups would consist of officials from Visit Frankfort and the Chamber of Commerce respectively.
Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was on hand for the meeting commented that she and her colleagues in City Hall were largely left out of the meeting regarding the sports commission and sports tourism. She also mentioned that she struggled to see how the commission would benefit the city.
"This has taken off without the city, because we are still very behind on what we are doing," she began. "I am assuming that this is strategically planned to do a sports commission through the county to pay for your park. It is really not a plus for the city. I am really not seeing where we come in here."
Mueller responded that he has spoken to the mayor about the sports commission, but it is still very much in the planning stages.
"We have talked about this because we don't know what the sports commission is yet," he said. "That is where we're at and this is part of the process. We have all talked about it. We don't know if we are going to do it or what it entails. We have the experts on. I would love to hear from Eddie or Randy as far as the whole layout because this is not what I do. We are trying to figure it out."
No actions were taken as a result of the meeting. The first stakeholder meeting with the park committee has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.