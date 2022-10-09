Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 3.17.13 PM.png

Franklin County Park Committee

The Franklin County Park Committee at last week's meeting heard a presentation from Hitchcock Design Group on its plans to establish a sports tourism commission.

During the Sept. 26 meeting the fiscal court approved a professional services agreement with the company. By setting up the commission, the county and city will then be able to expand Lakeview Park in order to attract a lucrative amount of sports tourism from all over the commonwealth and beyond. 

