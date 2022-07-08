Over the holiday weekend, an article quietly published in mid-June by WorldLandscapeArchitect.com made the rounds on Frankfort’s social media.

The plans, developed by the firm MKSK (a “collective of planners, urban designers, and landscape architects who are passionate about the interaction between people and place,” according to the firm’s website) outline a revitalization and integration plan for the stretch of the Kentucky River stretching from behind the Kentucky Military History Museum downstream to Ann Street.

Blanton's Landing

This conceptual graphic shows what the Blanton's Landing project could look like. (Graphic courtesy of World Landscape Architect)

Billed as Blanton’s Landing, a name shared with the boat launch currently located under the Capital Avenue Bridge, the plans include an outdoor amphitheater and festival space, a promenade along the riverbank that spans the entire length between the Kentucky Military History Museum and Ann Street, and a small watercraft-friendly boat launch and marina behind the current WesBanco downtown branch. MKSK emphasizes that these mixed-use spaces will offer full accessibility for all those who want to use the area, with ramps instead of stairs and wider pathways allowing for pedestrian and bicycle access. 

However, according to City of Frankfort Planning & Development Director Eric Cockley, “we have to continue thinking intentionally about the timeline of these projects, and Blanton’s Landing is still in the preliminary stages.”

The design for the development depends heavily on an upcoming geo-tech exploration and analysis of the area, drafting of a construction plan (which itself could cost well into six-figures) as well as budgetary decisions that need to be made by the city commission before a more definitive timeline can be announced. The exploration is anticipated to begin within the next few months.

Cockley went on to explain that “the city has to figure out how to effectively implement the plans and prioritize funding in conjunction with other capital projects before we can start. Think, plan and prioritize.”  

“The feasibility study was conducted during the transition period between city managers and with that leadership change and other crises the city faced, there were other things that took priority over this project,” he told The State Journal.

In July of 2021, an embankment collapse behind the Crumbaugh Properties office building on the western side of the Capital Avenue bridge could create issues not previously anticipated in the initial feasibility study for the project; issues that the geo-tech analysis would be able to assess and determine if it will directly impact the project’s initial design.

Embankment collapse

The embankment behind Crumbaugh Properties, near the Capitol Avenue Bridge, gave way causing a parking lot to collapse in July 2021. (Photo courtesy of Franklin County Fiscal Court)

Riverfront access has been an ongoing subject of contention in Frankfort, and what many see as a lack of effective development of the sizable riverfront along the Kentucky River has been a focus of city government efforts since the firm CityVisions & Associates ran a long-term study of what citizens wanted from their riverfront in 2017 and 2018. The final master plan from this firm was published in November 2018 and outlined the lack of a cohesive and developed riverfront area as the biggest issue facing downtown Frankfort. 

Both the CityVisions master plan and MKSK studies found that citizens wanted better engagement between the riverfront and downtown, increased accessibility to the water (particularly for smaller watercraft), and more multipurpose outdoor spaces, allowing for a wider variety of events to draw both locals and visitors to the downtown community. The timeline for the completion of most of these extended revitalization projects and investment strategies will be over the next five to 10 years. 

Cockley cited the recently completed downtown tree plantings, streetscape improvements, and ongoing work by the Frankfort Plant Board to replace outdated or damaged streetlights as projects that were a priority of the city, as well as the creation of a new Parking Advisory Board to address ongoing concerns over parking issues downtown.

