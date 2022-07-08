Over the holiday weekend, an article quietly published in mid-June by WorldLandscapeArchitect.com made the rounds on Frankfort’s social media.
The plans, developed by the firm MKSK (a “collective of planners, urban designers, and landscape architects who are passionate about the interaction between people and place,” according to the firm’s website) outline a revitalization and integration plan for the stretch of the Kentucky River stretching from behind the Kentucky Military History Museum downstream to Ann Street.
Billed as Blanton’s Landing, a name shared with the boat launch currently located under the Capital Avenue Bridge, the plans include an outdoor amphitheater and festival space, a promenade along the riverbank that spans the entire length between the Kentucky Military History Museum and Ann Street, and a small watercraft-friendly boat launch and marina behind the current WesBanco downtown branch. MKSK emphasizes that these mixed-use spaces will offer full accessibility for all those who want to use the area, with ramps instead of stairs and wider pathways allowing for pedestrian and bicycle access.
However, according to City of Frankfort Planning & Development Director Eric Cockley, “we have to continue thinking intentionally about the timeline of these projects, and Blanton’s Landing is still in the preliminary stages.”
The design for the development depends heavily on an upcoming geo-tech exploration and analysis of the area, drafting of a construction plan (which itself could cost well into six-figures) as well as budgetary decisions that need to be made by the city commission before a more definitive timeline can be announced. The exploration is anticipated to begin within the next few months.
Cockley went on to explain that “the city has to figure out how to effectively implement the plans and prioritize funding in conjunction with other capital projects before we can start. Think, plan and prioritize.”
“The feasibility study was conducted during the transition period between city managers and with that leadership change and other crises the city faced, there were other things that took priority over this project,” he told The State Journal.
In July of 2021, an embankment collapse behind the Crumbaugh Properties office building on the western side of the Capital Avenue bridge could create issues not previously anticipated in the initial feasibility study for the project; issues that the geo-tech analysis would be able to assess and determine if it will directly impact the project’s initial design.
Riverfront access has been an ongoing subject of contention in Frankfort, and what many see as a lack of effective development of the sizable riverfront along the Kentucky River has been a focus of city government efforts since the firm CityVisions & Associates ran a long-term study of what citizens wanted from their riverfront in 2017 and 2018. The final master plan from this firm was published in November 2018 and outlined the lack of a cohesive and developed riverfront area as the biggest issue facing downtown Frankfort.
Both the CityVisions master plan and MKSK studies found that citizens wanted better engagement between the riverfront and downtown, increased accessibility to the water (particularly for smaller watercraft), and more multipurpose outdoor spaces, allowing for a wider variety of events to draw both locals and visitors to the downtown community. The timeline for the completion of most of these extended revitalization projects and investment strategies will be over the next five to 10 years.
Cockley cited the recently completed downtown tree plantings, streetscape improvements, and ongoing work by the Frankfort Plant Board to replace outdated or damaged streetlights as projects that were a priority of the city, as well as the creation of a new Parking Advisory Board to address ongoing concerns over parking issues downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I thought the city thinks that a useless parking garage, making a wealthy developer a little more wealthy ,that’s to build it, while putting in debt the taxpayers- is a lot more important?
But the people that drew the pretty picture of the “make believe” river side “ whatchamacallit” did a good job ! They use crayons or water color? I think they should have painted or drawn some little tiny stick people in it , holding a beer ,and a tiny hot dog cart with someone selling them ? Maybe Cockley himself can touch it up? I bet he can.
Indoor swimming pool ….. did I hear someone say indoor swimming pool? I know I didn’t read Cockley mentioning it ……
Might have to pump the brakes on this and circle the wagons on this project.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.