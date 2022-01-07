A new addition to the Civil Service Board for Police and Fire was recently made with the appointment of Delvin Azofeifa by the Frankfort City Commission. 

During a meeting on Dec. 20, a motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge to appoint Azofeifa to the board for a vacant term that will expire Feb. 28, 2024. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Leesa Unger.

Azofeifa, co-founder of the Frankfort BlueBackers, had submitted a general application for the position on Sept. 27. In his application, he noted his reason for applying was simple. 

“It is in our (the Frankfort BlueBackers) mission to ensure Frankfort has high-quality first responders,” he said. “I believe a position like this would give me an opportunity to help Frankfort to vet for the best and the brightest.”

Mayor Layne Wilkerson recommended his appointment to the board of commissioners on Dec. 8.

During his appointment on Dec. 20, Waldridge said it had been in discussion for a while, and she was glad the mayor was able to have discussion with Azofeifa about serving in this capacity. 

“I think it is a great appointment,” she said. 

Commissioner Kyle Thompson agreed with Waldridge, adding Azofeifa “is a fantastic addition to that group.”

Azofeifa majored in social science at Morehead State University where he graduated  in 1997. He went on to major in educational leadership at West Virginia University in 2001.

Azofeifa later majored in special education at Kentucky State University and graduating in 2012. 

He also ran for city commission in 2018.

