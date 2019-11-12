Downtown Frankfort Inc. could move in the near future.
The board of DFI approved a motion Tuesday for the group’s executive committee to explore larger office spaces downtown. DFI is currently housed in the seventh floor of the McClure Building, at West Main and St. Clair streets.
The current space is one room that is shared by two full-time employees. Board Chair Terri Bennett said that at a minimum, the group is looking for a space with two private offices and a small conference room.
“I think everybody knows that the DFI office space has been in one little single office for 10 years now at a deeply discounted lease rate,” Bennett told the board. “We recognize the fact that we need more space. We have two full-time professionals working in a single office. One of them is working on a computer desk because we can’t get another full-size desk in there”.
The McClure Building is owned by Dunn and Son LLC, a company operated by Joe and John Dunn. DFI Executive Director Kelly Everman said the organization first approached the Dunns about other spaces in the building, but they did not have a space at the time. Bennett added that another party is interested in DFI’s current space.
Bennett said some places downtown are already being explored, including 232 W. Main St. A new place has not been officially selected.
The board also discussed other items on Tuesday, including:
- Formally accepting Everman’s resignation as DFI director. The board unanimously voted to accept the resignation letter but kept the director’s employment terms open for now. She previously told The State Journal that she would be willing to stay on and help with a transition for the next director and asked the board on Tuesday to notify her about what it wanted the process to look like.
- Heard updates about the Downtown Frankfort Candlelight Tradition, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 21. A few groups of carolers will perform throughout the festivities.
- Discussed a new communication initiatives from the City of Frankfort. A new blog called “Now That’s Frank” will post about good news and events happening in the city. Citizens can also give input on various projects through the Frankly Speaking portal on the city’s website. A survey about parking downtown recently opened on the portal.
The board ended the meeting in closed session to discuss personnel items and pending litigation.