Downtown Frankfort Inc. returned a check that the Franklin County Fiscal Court gave the organization to plan next year’s FrankFest, leaving the event’s future in doubt.
The check for $10,000 was half of what the county set aside for the Lakeview Park event next year. The inaugural event was held in May as a free community festival in the county’s only public park.
DFI managed the first FrankFest and expected to do so again before some magistrates asserted that proceeds from the 2019 event should be returned to the county. According to a balance sheet prepared by DFI Director Kelly Everman and presented to the fiscal court during its Tuesday night meeting, the income of the festival was $31,400 and expenses were more than $25,000, not including administrative cost for the planning time of DFI employees, which was estimated at about $17,775.
DFI Board Chairwoman Terri Bennett told the court that the two groups had not entered a contract for the event. DFI had asked the court for an initial $25,000 during a 2018-19 budget meeting, which was lowered to $20,000 by the court, to fund additional employee hours, but not specifically for an event for the county.
Since the event was held in May, various magistrates and DFI representatives have been discussing the event in person or via email for almost three months. Bennett said that while DFI had no issue with the court asking questions, the nonprofit’s main issue was with the idea that some members of the court wanted some of the money from the event back, or as Bennett said, wanted to “claw back” funds.
“When I go back and I look at this year’s allocation for all the nonprofits, Downtown Frankfort Inc. was right in there with the Council on Aging,” Bennett said. “I’m wondering now are they only going to be allowed to spend $65,000 of the county’s money on certain budget items. Did you make it conditional on those dollars? We have the Mission Frankfort Clinic. Are they to expect an audit of by the Fiscal Court for its $10,000? If they receive additional donations, are you going to ask for your money back? Because that’s basically what’s happened with FrankFest.”
Magistrate Scotty Tracy said that the original proposal for FrankFest was $50,000 split between the city and county. When the city did not enter the agreement, the county wanted to move forward with the event as its own and highlight the area of Lakeview Park.
“The county has set aside $20,000 aside this year for another county event held in the county. My stance on that is to set some strings to that as part of a contract,” Tracy said.
According to Tracy, Magistrate Marti Booth had brought up the idea of a contract during initial discussions about FrankFest. Tracy said that some magistrates had questions about the DFI administrative fee of $7,850, as the fee “was never brought up before or after. It was never touched on.” Bennett and Everman said that DFI includes an administrative fee with all of its events.
Everman said that due to a small number of employees and DFI’s goals of working on various downtown projects, the nonprofit decided to return the check to fiscal court. She hopes the county will find a way to have the event in the future, as she believed that the community liked it and it highlights a community park.
“Quite frankly, it’s shocking to feel as though we were in partnership and we have had a gentlemen’s agreement and we feel as if we have upheld everything we were asked to do,” Everman said. “We put our heart and soul into it. No matter what we do, that’s the way we give it our all. It’s disheartening.”
The $20,000 for the event is still in the county’s budget.