The Franklin County Fiscal Court will not provide funding to Downtown Frankfort Inc. next fiscal year.
For the current fiscal year, the county set aside $8,000 for the nonprofit whose main goal is to stimulate downtown economic development.
The City of Frankfort, fiscal court and corporate and private sponsors fund the organization, according to DFI’s website.
For the 2019-20 fiscal year, the city contributed $65,500 to DFI.
DFI coordinates many downtown events, such as the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Candlelight, the Governor’s Downtown Derby Celebration with the state and more.
During a special meeting to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget on Friday, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn suggested eliminating the county’s contribution to DFI.
“This is one I feel like we have several agencies within our community who are trying to do the exact same thing,” Blackburn said. “This is a duplication of services.”
Blackburn mentioned DFI’s new executive director, Glenn Waldrop, was hired at a higher salary than his predecessor was making.
On Monday, Waldrop told The State Journal the salary increase was approved by the board when he was hired since he would be expected to oversee both DFI and Bourbon on the Banks festival as well as working with the City of Frankfort on implementing the Downtown Master Plan.
DFI Board of Directors President Rene' True said Waldrop was supposed to make $20,000 more than former Director Kelly Everman since Waldrop was hired to take on two jobs, however, since Waldrop was hired those plans have changed. Now, Diane Strong, who is also a Frankfort City Commission candidate, is working as a volunteer director for Bourbon on the Banks.
Since Strong has taken over most of the festival responsibilities, the board voted to decrease Waldrop's salary from $70,000 to $60,000. That decision was made prior to COVID-19.
Magistrates Scotty Tracy, Michael Mueller and Marti Booth agreed with Blackburn’s opinion on DFI.
Booth said she believes the businesses downtown are capable of increasing business themselves.
“I don’t think that Downtown Frankfort serves any purpose other than to coordinate perhaps some advertisement and the businesses can fund that,” Booth said.
Before Blackburn suggested eliminating funding for the organization, Magistrate Lambert Moore suggested that the court reduce funding by $3,000 to $5,000.
That suggestion was not supported.
Mueller said he also believes DFI is a duplication of services and he’d rather see the $8,000 go toward helping the youth and elderly in the community.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian said she was torn on what to do, because she sees both sides of the argument.
“I can certainly be with Squire Moore on this at $5,000,” Sebastian said. “I’m hearing from my counterparts here about the duplication of services and also hearing from local businesses downtown.”
Sebastian added she’s hearing that some businesses downtown are wondering what DFI is doing for them. Ultimately, Sebastian said she’d support reducing funding to $4,000.
After every magistrate had a chance to speak, County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said he did not agree with the court’s assessment of DFI.
“I’m not sure where I see duplication of services,” Wells said. “The people I talk to downtown appreciate Downtown Frankfort, but with that being said, one of the most popular events Downtown Frankfort runs is our Friday night concert series … . From what I understand, they do need this $8,000. Is it a game changer? Probably. It could be? But if we were to lose the Friday night events because of the cutting of this money, that would be a shame.”
Wells added he hopes the court's cutting $8,000 from DFI doesn’t hurt the Downtown Summer Concert Series.
“I think Downtown Frankfort does a great job,” Wells said.
On Monday, Waldrop said although the fiscal court’s decision is disappointing, the organization won’t stop working to make Frankfort a better place to live, work and play.
“We understand it’s difficult times and they’re making some very tough choices, but we’re disappointed and (feel) it is shortsighted of the fiscal court to eliminate funding for DFI,” Waldrop said. “We work on a very tight budget. There’s only myself and a part-time employee.”
True said he is also disappointed in the fiscal court's decision and how "they did not see the benefit of funding DFI."
Waldrop said that DFI works for all of Franklin County, not just downtown, and that the fiscal court is misinformed about what DFI does.
“We work toward a healthy, productive community as a whole,” Waldrop said. “One of the things DFI led an initiative on was the Sunday liquor sales, which has been hugely successful and people have been appreciative of it … . I think when you look at it, it seems a bit divisive to me, because when the downtown thrives, the whole community thrives.”
Waldrop believes the decision sends a message that county government doesn’t support Downtown Frankfort.
“That’s a message that resonates throughout that says we’re not a cohesive unit, we’re not all a team,” Waldrop added.
While $8,000 is not a huge amount, Waldrop said the organization still needs every “dime” it can get.
True told The State Journal that DFI works on a calendar year budget and the organization originally passed a $180,700 budget for 2020. Due to COVID-19, the organization is going to have to reevaluate the budget soon.
“The money to me is not as important as the message it sends that the fiscal court doesn’t see benefit in Downtown Frankfort being successful,” Waldrop said.
Waldrop says the $ not as important as the message? Why doesn’t he put his $ where his mouth is and “ donate “ from his own salary in his self righteousness. Get the $ from Bradshaw? Ha!!!!
