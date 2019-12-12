Downtown Frankfort Inc. plans to hire a new executive director at the beginning of the year.
Current Executive Director Kelly Everman will step down from the role at the end of the month. At a Thursday DFI board meeting, board Chair Terri Bennett thanked Everman for “every spot of energy” that she’s brought to the nonprofit organization.
Everman said that for now, she plans to stay in Frankfort but isn’t sure what her next venture will be.
“My career history tells me that whenever I take a leap like this, I usually create something really wonderful for myself … . I’m open to further instructions from the universe,” she told the board.
Bennett said in the meeting that DFI is considering three candidates for the position after narrowing the list of 23 applicants. The board’s executive committee has been meeting with the executive committee of the board of Bourbon on the Banks about filling the director position, as the person who becomes the next executive director will work on DFI initiatives and the festival. According to the job description for the position, the executive director will report to both boards.
The board went into closed session during the meeting to discuss the executive director position. Ex-officio members were not in the closed session.
After returning to open session, the board voted to authorize its executive committee to move into negotiations with the selected executive director candidates, dependent on the approval of contracts by the full board.
Rebecca Hall, the ex-officio member representing the City of Frankfort, said the ex-officio members were "not sure if you can vote on that during this meeting.” The action and the closed session were not on the meeting agenda in advance.
“I don’t know if we have a rule that says that we have to publicly publish our agenda,” Bennett said. She said that DFI is not a “public entity” and it is has a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt designation from the Internal Revenue Service.
“We aren’t under open meetings. We are under open records but not open meetings,” said board member Harry Carver, referring to two Kentucky transparency laws, the Open Meetings Act and the Open Records Act.
The Open Records Act’s definitions, outlined in KRS 61.870, defines public agencies as agencies that receive at least 25% of their funds “expended by it in the Commonwealth of Kentucky from state or local authority funds,” which makes DFI subject to the law. The distinction is not part of the definition of a public agency for the Open Meetings Act, which is found in KRS 61.805.
Amye Bensenhaver, an open government advocate and former Kentucky former assistant attorney general who specialized in open records and open meetings laws, told The State Journal that "the definition of what a public agency is narrower under the open meetings law than the open records law."
“That means that an organization may be a public agency for open records purposes but not under the open meetings law. For example, an organization may receive 25% or more of its funds from state or local authority and fall under the open records law to the extent of its state or local funding," she said. "But there is no corresponding definition of a public agency receiving state or local funds under the open meetings law. It may be a public agency under a different open meetings definition of public agency, for example if a majority of its governing body is appointed by a public agency or it owes its existence to a statute, ordinance or other official act, but, if not, it's a public agency for open records but not open meetings purposes.”
Board member Rene True suggested during the meeting to Bennett that the question be reviewed by DFI's legal counsel.
“And if it comes back and we need to do something different, then we can get back together and do it however that different way is.”
Hall said following the meeting that she was "satisfied with their response that as a nonprofit they are subject to the open records requirement but not open meetings requirements." She added that she does believe the board has complied with the appropriate laws and that she confirmed this with City Solicitor Laura Ross.
Bennett also announced during the meeting that DFI will move into a new office at 230 W. Main St. According to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator’s website, the property is owned by 230-232 W. Main LLC, which according to the Secretary of State’s website is owned by Leo Williamson. The office is near the downtown Subway and came furnished.
By Christmas, DFI plans to move out of its current office on the seventh floor of the McClure Building, 306 W. Main St. DFI has been in that office for almost a decade. Everman thanked Joe and John Dunn, who operate Dunn & Son LLC, owners of the McClure Building, for giving the nonprofit a discounted rent rate. When DFI leaves its space, it will leave its office furniture behind.