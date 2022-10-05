DSC_8853.JPG

Candidates for Franklin County Magistrates, left to right, Scott Grimes, Kelly Dycus, Richard Tanner and Darrell Sanderson answered questions at the DIG Frankfort Candidate Forum on Tuesday afternoon. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Some of the candidates running for Franklin County Magistrate were on hand at the Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort forum on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions posed by the organization's members. 

It was the last in a series of DIG forums before the general election on Nov. 8. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription