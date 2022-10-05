Candidates for Franklin County Magistrates, left to right, Scott Grimes, Kelly Dycus, Richard Tanner and Darrell Sanderson answered questions at the DIG Frankfort Candidate Forum on Tuesday afternoon. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Some of the candidates running for Franklin County Magistrate were on hand at the Development Interest Group (DIG) Frankfort forum on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions posed by the organization's members.
It was the last in a series of DIG forums before the general election on Nov. 8.
The candidates in attendance included both opponents running for the 3rd District seat, Kelly Dycus, a Democrat, and Republican Scott Grimes; Richard Tanner who is running unopposed in the 5th District and Darrell Sanderson who is on the Republican ticket for the 4th District.
Sanderson's opponent, incumbent Scotty Tracy, was not in attendance due to a scheduling conflict.
DIG member Rodney Williams, who acted as moderator for the forum, asked the candidates a wide array of questions about what they would do to help stimulate economic growth in Franklin County.
Williams stated that due to its tax rates, outdated land use plan and excessive regulations on land development, Franklin County is considered by many to be unfriendly toward business development. He then asked the group how they planned to help the county become more business friendly in the future.
Tanner emphasized the importance of the Comprehensive Plan steering committee designating more land for industrial development.
"They are out of property to develop and we have to have another industrial development area somewhere or multiple ones," he said. "They are working on that plan. Everyone listening to this or sitting here needs to encourage those people or work with them to come up with a good plan."
Sanderson, who currently sits on the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, noted that there are a lot different views surrounding land development. He said he is very aware that it is difficult to make everybody happy when it comes to land development.
"Being on the fiscal court will give me more opportunity to invest and be a part of making decisions that are more countywide," he told the group.
Grimes said that communication between various boards and the comprehensive plan team are essential to helping the county grow economically.
"Lakeview Park is a park that needs to be developed and we also need to make sure planning and zoning [commission] is business friendly," Grimes added. "The Duncan Road project was a no brainer and it should have been dealt with years ago."
Dycus responded to the question by noting that even though she is a Democrat, she cannot stand bureaucratic red tape.
"I wrote federal grants for years and the red tape is ridiculous, and it's not different in local government," she said. "We have to look at the things that we can cut out to make sure we are not putting up road blocks to business, because we need it badly. We all know that. The other thing we have to do is to decide who we are and what we want in this county. I don't think we do a very good job at that."
The forum in its entirety will air on Cable 10 as well as be posted to its website and YouTube channel in the coming weeks.
