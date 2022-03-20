After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of Reforest Frankfort wanted to make sure a date and location was secured for the 2022 event — though it will be different than years past.
“I had been working on a planting site for a while, but there are so many factors that make planting 2,000 trees work and nothing was working out,” explained Alex Cunningham, who works for Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites.
Reforest Frankfort is planned for Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sky Trail at Cove Spring’s upper park.
Issues with logistics nearly forced the cancelationl of this year’s event, but Cunningham told The State Journal that she has a few locations in mind for the 2023 Reforest Frankfort.
“After lots of thought and people from the community reaching out, I decided if we have to skip another year I worry Reforest (Frankfort) and the environmental thought process it provides to the community would fall through the cracks,” she added. “We would not get the event back to what it used to be, so I was determined to make it happen.”
In addition to planting trees at the park, participants will also be given trees to take home.
“The park supervisor at Cove (Spring) approached me about an area where he wanted to add trees to increase the wood line, and we decided to make the event around that space,” Cunningham stated. “This year will be a smaller event with a little less planting and more educational information, but we will be putting trees in peoples' hands.
There will also be educational exhibits, live music and free lunch. It is both a no-waste and family-friendly event.
“Any time I can get people outside, in our parks and thinking about the environment, it’s a win,” she said.
The first 500 participants will receive a free T-shirt, which was designed in 2019 by Emily Davis, a Western Hills High School student.
Cunningham thanked the team behind Reforest Frankfort, which includes staff from the city and county, extension office, Kentucky State University, state forestry and citizen volunteers.
“They have worked tirelessly to make this happen,” she stated. “Most importantly, I think we all want something that will make the community feel normal again.”
Great project! All County and City employees should be instructed to be at and participate in these trees planted . Less mowing grass - burning gas. More trees making shade and clean air . Trees are even known to be beneficial in bringing precipitation.
