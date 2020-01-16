Disagreement between neighbors leads to sign for fiscal court 'wildlife refuge'

A sign for a Franklin County Fiscal Court wildlife refuge is actually a protest started by a Peaks Mill resident.
Steve Hughes, who owns a farm on Peaks Mill Road, put up a 28-foot-by-10-foot sign last week on his property with the words “Franklin County Fiscal Court Wildlife Refuge” emblazoned in yellow letters. Below in red letters are the words “Sponsored by: Huston Wells & Michael Mueller.”
Hughes said he ordered the sign after a neighborhood dispute with Bill Klier and Kerry Lowary that began a few months ago. Hughes alleged that the couple were upset about large piles of dirt and debris on his property. He bought the material from the Capital Plaza Tower implosion and plans to move the dirt to another area of his property in the summer to fill holes and hopefully increase his property value, he told The State Journal on Tuesday.
Hughes said he was approached by Franklin County Planning and Zoning staff about the dirt piles around Thanksgiving, then the Kentucky Division of Water with concerns of erosion, as the dirt is near a ditch that drains into Elkhorn Creek. He said that Klier and Lowary contacted Scotty Tracy, who is the county magistrate for the area, about the piles.
“We’ve historically had a good relationship with Mr. Hughes,” Lowary said. She added that she was unaware Hughes felt this way and didn’t realize an ongoing dispute was happening.
Lowary said her husband had contacted Hughes with concerns, but they did not report him to the Division of Water. She said they did discuss it with Tracy. The State Journal has pending open records requests with the state for reports at both properties.
Hughes said Tracy reportedly did not see anything wrong with the dirt piles, nor did Planning and Zoning and the Division of Water. While a representative from the Division of Water was at Hughes’ property inspecting those dirt piles, Hughes said, he told the person about dirt piles underneath brush on Klier's and Lowary’s side, which is in a floodplain and would be a violation. Hughes, who is an excavator, said he knew about them because he moved dirt from the ditch line for his neighbors.
After going through county ordinances, Hughes said, he contacted the county about what he suspected to be a violation on his neighbors’ property. The ordinance in question is No. 13-2018 and amends a previous county ordinance relating to weed and grass control.
The most recent ordinance says property owners within the county and outside of the city limits must not permit “excessive growth thereon of bushes, weeds or grass” on land that is less than two acres, platted of record in the Franklin County Court Clerk’s Office and on which development has begun or tracts occupied by single family dwellings.
“It doesn’t say that any certain people that are under any kind of certain circumstance can be let off,” Hughes said about the ordinance. “It says boldy and plainly what the ordinance is.”
Hughes said a county employee contacted Klier and Lowary about the ordinance and later Wells and Mueller reportedly told the employee to stop pursuing the issue. Lowary said a county employee did visit their home, but she and her husband shared plans to naturalize the overgrown area with native species behind her house, including blueprints.
Mueller, who is a magistrate and owns landscaping company Inside Out Design, completed some work on the property for Lowary and Klier, she said, but she did not contact Mueller or Wells about a possible violation.
Mueller said his company was hired to build a prairie that would encourage wildlife on Klier's and Lowary’s property, and thus he wanted to stay out of the situation in his magistrate role. His wife, Andrea, said she wrote a letter to the county about the ordinance while working on a project for Klier and Lowary. She said Inside Out installed trees on the property and removed invasive species and added native species.
“I feel very passionately about creating these spaces and if people want to let their land go back to nature, then they should absolutely be allowed to,” Andrea Mueller said about why she wrote her letter.
Wells, the Franklin County judge-executive, said that he, Mueller and Tracy talked with County Attorney Rick Sparks about it, as the ordinance doesn’t relate to creating a “wildlife refuge,” and were exploring ways to permit Lowary and Klier to build one on their property. Mueller said he didn’t recall meeting with Sparks, but he did talk to Wells about the ordinance and said Klier and Lowary were cited. Tracy said he didn't attend a meeting like that either.
“We are trying to promote people creating habitats for wildlife and we kind of don’t want people to have five acres of mowed grass,” the magistrate said. "That doesn’t do anything good for our environment. But that’s all the action I took and then at that point I told them to contact our company direct and that’s what they did, as far as between the county and Kerry and Bill.”
Wells said from those discussions, “this has been taken to another level.” He said the court has received several calls from citizens inquiring about the sign and asking if it is a new county project. Someone asked for a tour of the project and suggested it would be a good field trip for schoolchildren, the judge-executive said.
“The county has nothing to do with this wildlife sanctuary,” Wells said. “Nothing. No money, nothing into it. I applaud people for doing that if that is what they are doing.”
An open records request to the Franklin County government did not yield any reports of violations on either Klier's and Lowary’s property or Hughes’ property.
Last week, Hughes received his sign and began displaying it on his property behind the Klier and Lowary property. He said he did it to bring attention to the situation. He paid $400 for it.
Hughes said he is going to contact Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire about reissuing the county violation on his neighbors' property and said he “is prepared to take this as far as I need to take it.” The ordinance says it can be issued by a sheriff. As of Thursday, Quire had not talked with Hughes about this situation.
“I’m not a vindictive person,” Hughes said. “It may appear (differently), but when they stuck their nose in my business, when they could have just come to me and asked me what’s going on and I would have been glad to tell them and explain it, but when they stick their nose in my business, when they don’t have any right to, then it makes me want to stand up and take up for myself.”
Wells said that the sign is not in violation of any Planning and Zoning code, and the county is not considering legal action against Hughes.
“I’m not at this point in time willing to go any further than to just let it happen,” Wells said. “And that’s not to say that we are going to be in favor of this happening all over, but I’m just saying at this point in time, we are letting it ride.”