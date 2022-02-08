“Seems like the themes tonight are disappointment.”
Vince Lang summed up the evening best when he spoke at the Lakeview Park master plan public hearing on Monday night. After a presentation by the team behind the plan, which included members of the Hitchcock Design Group, PROS Consulting and BFW Engineering and Testing, which was marred by two “Zoombombings," members of the public made their thoughts known about the plan.
The presentation about the park plan laid out what the three companies had done up until that point, from performing geological surveys, gathering public input from an online survey and a public meeting at Lakeview Park. From those interactions, the team created the master plan they presented at Monday’s meeting, which included a 160,000-square-foot multi-use recreation/convention center, driving range and amphitheatre, among other things.
They presented the public with two options on how to go forward with implementing the plan — completing the plan in three stages or doing everything at once. Each plan has its own benefits and disadvantages, with the staged implementation allowing the park to, as Randy Royer, of Hitchcock Design Group, put it “start to pay for itself” while building everything at once would result in less construction time.
When it came time for the public to voice their concerns, they did not hold back, venting their frustrations at both the team behind the master plan and at the county park committee, whose voting members are Judge-Executive Huston Wells and magistrates Scotty Tracy and Michael Mueller.
Some of the presenters became quite animated, such as when the Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School girls golf coach Carmello Benassi stepped up. After requesting the slide showing the driving range be shown, he walked towards the projection, gesturing with his hands to show what areas he was talking about.
Benassi was concerned with what he saw as inconsistencies with building costs for the plan and what had been previously said at earlier meetings. When asking about the number of hitting stations at the driving range changing from 15 to 40, after pointing out changes that had been made to the original plan from November, he was interrupted by one of the planning team members.
“I thought we were supposed to go with the original plan. It’s not,” Benassi said.
“Do you want 15? Or do you want 20? How many do you want?” the team member interjected.
“No sir, I’m not finished,” Benassi responded. “Let me finish. You said 15. Now —”
“How many do you want?” the team member interrupted again.
“Do you want me to finish? Would you like me to finish?” Benassi said to the team member, prompting Wells to request the team member let Benassi finish speaking.
While golf and the driving range were big topics for the public, the biggest topic was an indoor swimming facility. Responses from the online survey showed the most desired addition to the park was a public indoor swimming facility. At the Dec. 7 park committee meeting, Phil Parnin, of PROS Consulting, who was present at Monday’s meeting, said it had been omitted from both the initial and second master plan because it did not meet criteria set forth by the county, such as generating enough revenue.
Those who came forward asking why the pool was omitted ranged from members of area high school swim teams, their parents, coaches and concerned members of the general public. Wife and husband, Ginger and Steve Prewitt, parents of swimmers, presented their thoughts. Ginger spoke about the money she spends by taking the family’s children to other towns to swim.
“We go to Shelbyville, we go to Versailles, we go to Georgetown, we use all their pools. All our money is going to their communities. That money could be coming here,” she explained.
Her husband, Steve, echoed her statement, and added that the thought the swim facility would not generate enough revenue did not make any sense to him.
“We are going out of town to spend way too much money that could be brought in here,” he said.
FCHS sophomore and swimmer Olivia Adkins presented a written statement to the team and park committee. She said while the swim teams she was a part of were able to swim at the Kentucky State University pool, something would always be out of order, from holes in the sides of the pool to the heater not working.
While also pointing out the flaws in saying the facility would not generate enough revenue, Adkins stated its addition would benefit both competitive swimmers and casual swimmers alike.
“We cannot sit around and act like this is not an issue. We need an indoor pool in Frankfort,” she said.
Tennis advocates were also present at the meeting. Many said the available public tennis courts were in such poor condition they were not playable. When tennis advocate Charles Smith came forward to speak, wearing his tennis bag on his back, he asked why tennis courts were not a part of the plan presented.
Wells responded that the park committee voted 2-1 against adding any. Tracy then interjected to explain his vote and said it was because the survey results showed tennis courts to be unpopular with the public. Throughout Smith’s time in front of the team and the public, Tracy interrupted him to try and explain his vote. Smith responded that he understood Tracy’s decision after speaking with him privately beforehand. After interrupting again, Wells stepped in to try and maintain order.
“Squire Tracy, I’m gonna say this: please stop, you’re out of order,” he said.
Aaron Ashcraft and Robert Jordan, the president and vice president, respectively, of the Frankfort Disc Golf Association, spoke of the importance of the park’s current disc golf course, which was noticeably absent from the master plan.
By analyzing data from an app used to collect scores of disc golf rounds, Ashcraft and Jordan stated that more than 450 people visited the course last year. Jordan also noted that between 140 and 160 people come through every other month for tournaments. To illustrate the drawing power of the course, the pair announced that 98 players are scheduled to come play the course on March 5.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court Park Committee will take the comments from Monday’s hearing and hold a meeting where they will decide where to go with the master plan. The meeting date and time have yet to be determined.
