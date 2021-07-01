The "Diversify your Palate Culinary Academy" was a week long introduction to Culinary Arts. Junior chefs learned about kitchen safety, kitchen sanitation, kitchen tools, kitchen appliances and a variety of cooking techniques. Participants explored their diverse culinary palate through a variety of ingredients and dishes.
Junior chefs participated in preparing and cooking each day of camp and were able to enjoy their culinary delights and critique the unique blend of flavors, smells and colors.
The course was held at the Franklin County Farmers Market Pavilion at River View Park as a partnership to encourage supporting local farmers, as well as keeping youth and leaders safe in an outdoor environment.
Students were provided a supply kit, including a beginner knife kit, cutting board, safety glove, apron, kitchen towel, thermometer and a workbook that was used each day at camp. Students learned responsibility for bringing their kits each day, keeping their wardrobe tidy and maintaining their workbook.
Students used different kitchen appliances and cooking utensils and learned safe ways to use them. Students learned about the respect, responsibility and professionalism that comes along with working in a kitchen.
At the end of camp, junior chefs had the opportunity to invite two family members to Restaurant Wars, where the junior chefs displayed their cooking techniques, their newfound knowledge of the kitchen,and had the opportunity to present their tasting menu.
This camp was offered at a reduced rate to allow for youth in the community to participate without financial strain on local families. Any child who requested a scholarship was granted full coverage through grant monies and local sponsors.
Chef Tisa Conway-Cunningham of C-squared Creations 502 and teacher at Frankfort High School and her partner Krystal Conway-Cunningham provided a spectacular program for the children.
Noel McCutchen served as Yes Arts' Youth Leader on site each day. Beth Greenwell of B's Bakery was a guest chef one of the days.
"These youth programs work in our community to offer strong mentorships, quality instruction and lasting friendships to help Frankfort's youth avoid falling into the vicious cycle of addiction," Elle Travis, of YES Arts, said.
Anyone interested in donating to Yes Arts Youth Programs may contact Travis at 502-229-4686 or yesartsky@gmail.com.
