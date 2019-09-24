Frankfort city commissioners Monday narrowly approved the reappointments of Ann Wright to the city's Architectural Review Board and Patti Cross to the Planning Commission.
Commissioners John Sower and Katrisha Waldridge voted "no" on Mayor Bill May's nomination of Wright.
“I believe the ARB board needs to be more moderate in its approach,” Sower said, noting that the ARB was leaning toward rejecting plans for converting a historic property at 300 Washington St. into a boutique hotel. Robert and Kathleen Hay own the property, and their plans have faced opposition from preservationists.
Sower said he lives in the area and can sometimes hear muffled music from weddings and other events at the house, but he believes that bringing more commerce to downtown is important.
At an ARB meeting on Sept. 17, the Hays’ representative, Frankfort attorney Charles E. Jones, assured the board he would revisit the plan with modifications to satisfy citizens opposed to turning the structure into a business.
Sower, along with City Commissioner Eric Whisman, also voted "no" to the reappointment of Cross to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission. Whisman said it’s important to find the most talented people for these positions and he doesn’t believe that reappointing the same people who previously served is the best option in this instance.
Sower commended Wright and Cross as respected community members and said he personally notified them of his decision to vote "no."
“It was a hard telephone call because I felt I owed that to them to let them know why,” he told The State Journal.
Whisman also voted "no" on the reappointment of David Boggs to the Planning Commission. Boggs was approved by a 4-1 vote.
Commissioner Scott Tippett acknowledged the challenge of finding qualified candidates, as well as the difficulty of serving in such positions.
“We should at the very minimum commend these people for being willing to serve,” Tippett said. “These are difficult jobs, as we well know.”