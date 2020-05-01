E-cigarette sales continued at the Franklin County Regional Jail for three months after the Franklin County Fiscal Court banned the use of e-cigarette and vaping devices in public buildings.
Emails The State Journal obtained through an open records request revealed the sale of e-cigarettes did not end at the jail until April 2.
The fiscal court amended its smoking ordinance to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products in public buildings on Dec. 20. The ordinance went into effect immediately.
According to emails obtained through the open records request, the issue was brought to the court’s attention after Richard Sandifer, a Franklin County constable and jailer candidate, filed his own open records request for the jail’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year and the jail’s commissary records from January through March.
Sandifer made the request after viewing Banta’s budget proposal during a special meeting of the Franklin County Fiscal Court on March 26.
During Banta’s proposed budget presentation, he informed the court the jail was losing $9,000 a month since the jail ceased the sale of e-cigarettes.
According to the commissary records, the jail sold $13,741.71 in e-cigarettes from January through the end of March.
After reviewing the jail’s commissary records and proposed 2020-21 budget, Sandifer emailed every magistrate, County-Judge Executive Huston Wells and County Attorney Rick Sparks on April 1 and informed them of his findings.
On April 2, Banta sent an email to the magistrates, Wells and Sparks informing them he had discontinued e-cigarette sales as soon as he was informed of the ordinance’s start date.
“It was my understanding that the ordinance was approved on Dec. 19, 2019, and would take effect on July 1, 2020,” Banta wrote. “This was an error on my part and I take full responsibility.”
In an interview with The State Journal on Friday, Banta said as soon as Wells called him, he stopped selling e-cigarettes to inmates at the jail.
Banta said having spent his career in law enforcement, he's used to laws taking effect on July 1.
"I failed to communicate," Banta said. "That's where my failure was. I never saw a copy of the ordinance until later on, and I should've called and asked and got it. That was my fault. I take full responsibility."
On the accusation of misrepresenting the jail's financial standing during his initial budget presentation in March, Banta said he rewatched his presentation numerous times and realized he didn't make it clear he was speaking about expected revenue loss for 2020-21, not the current fiscal year.
"I've been doing law enforcement work for 19 years," Banta said. "My integrity is very important to me... I know (the magistrates) were upset with me and I've spoken to several of them and I'm hoping we're on the same page now. In the future, I need to communicate better with the court."
On April 2, Magistrate Sherry Sebastian emailed her fellow magistrates, Wells and Sparks about the issue.
She called Sandifer’s email “disturbing at best” if the accusations about the e-cigarette sales were true.
Addressing Sparks, Sebastian wrote: “Can you kindly advise what the protocol and process is for investigating Richard Sandifer’s email …?”
Sparks responded that Wells instructed Banta to immediately halt the sales and usage of e-cigarettes at the jail.
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn responded and said he felt “intentionally misled and lied to.”
“He based and tried to justify an increase to the proposed jail budget for 2021 on primarily that statement as well as some other issues,” Blackburn wrote.
In another email on April 2, Magistrate Michael Mueller agreed with Sebastian that an investigation was needed.
“I feel like the citizens of Franklin County and the fiscal court (were) told false information from an elected official,” Mueller wrote. “I would hope this justifies an investigation into the Franklin County Jail and the budget.”
Banta, who is currently a Democratic candidate for jailer, was appointed to the position last year when former Jailer Rick Rogers retired.
Sparks responded that if the court wanted to pursue an investigation, it needed to be discussed in a meeting and not via email.
On Friday, Sparks told The State Journal he has not heard another word about the issue since April 2.
When asked if Banta’s false statements on the sale of e-cigarettes during his March 26 budget proposal presentation were an ethics violation, Sparks replied that it would be up to the county's ethics commission if the fiscal court were to issue a complaint.
The State Journal contacted Sebastian, Blackburn and Mueller on Friday, but only Mueller returned request for comment by press time.
Mueller said the court’s decision to prohibit the use of e-cigarettes and vaping in public buildings was a “very, very tough decision” based on protecting people’s health, so when he found out they were still being sold and used at the jail, “it kind of stung.”
Mueller added he felt the court was misled.
“I guess when an individual maybe tells you something that’s not true, it makes you wonder a bit,” Mueller said.
As for still pursuing an investigation, Mueller said it wouldn’t be financially responsible considering e-cigarette sales have ended and Banta has since proposed a new budget.
Mueller also said Banta called him a few days ago to discuss the issue and apologized.
During a special meeting of the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Thursday, Banta proposed a new 2020-21 proposed budget to the fiscal court.
“I went back and made some cuts to try to help with the revenue loss,” Banta said on Thursday. “We’re going to do our part.”
On March 26, Banta proposed a $2 an hour pay increase for deputy jailers to help retain staff and to compete with other counties.
On Thursday, Banta dropped the proposed raise for deputy jailers among other cuts.
With the uncertainty of when the jail will return to normal capacity, Banta factored into his revised budget loss of revenue due to fewer inmates, he said. Many inmates statewide have been released in an effort to make social distancing more practical inside jails and prisons.
“This is an educated guess,” Banta said about the projected loss in revenue.
The jail receives funding to house federal inmates. Due to COVID-19, the jail is predicting there will be $108,000 in federal revenue for 2020-21. That’s a 52%, or $115,000, decrease in federal prisoner revenue from 2019-20’s budgeted amount of $223,000.
Banta is predicting the jail will also lose revenue from DUI fees, state housing, medical reimbursements, work release, bond fees, administrative booking fees and more for a total of $596,500 in lost revenue, or 21%.
Banta’s new proposed budget is $116,740 less than the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
The jail’s 2019-20 budget is $4,595,838. The proposed 2020-21 budget is $4,479,098, with $2,188,298 coming from the county’s general fund.
Banta’s original proposed budget called for an additional $339,672 in funds for a total of $4,935,510 with $2,306,833 requested from the county’s general fund.
