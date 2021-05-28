New shelter

Those interested in using Dolly Graham Park’s new playground and renovated shelter will have to wait a little bit longer.

According to a Facebook post by Frankfort Parks & Recreation, the tentative open date for the new equipment and renovated shelter is Thursday.

“There are a few leftover polishing, finishing up and construction cleanup items still being completed,” the post reads. “We are pouring a new sidewalk, adding fresh sod, completing the restroom renovation, and other final construction cleanup items.  At this time we are tentatively planning to open for next Thursday.”

The first-reported tentative opening date was Memorial Day weekend.

The equipment was initially placed in the park, which sits in the northeastern corner of South Frankfort, earlier this month. The new equipment and the upgraded shelter have been fenced off pending final installation and construction cleanup around both of those areas. New signage has also been added.

Parks Director Shawn Pickens said that a new three-phase water fountain for adults, children and pets with bottle filler will be installed in partnership with the Frankfort Plant Board.

The playground is to be named after the late Charlie Tippett, a former upholstery business owner, Sunday school teacher and Frankfort youth league coach. Tippett was the father of former City Commissioner Scott Tippett.

Residents and advocates have called for the park’s renovation for some time, as its equipment has been in disrepair for years.

Though the playground will open soon, several renovations are yet to come.

Latest estimates from the parks department indicate that a new splash pad will open next spring, with construction slated to begin this fall.

A restoration of the park's basketball court is also expected later this year. The park’s fencing is expected to be renovated by mid-2022.

