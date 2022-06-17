Dolly Graham Park renovations

The long-awaited, newly-constructed splash pad at Dolly Graham Park will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

In conjunction with the grand opening, the city's Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites department will offer hot dogs and ice cream to those who attend the event.

