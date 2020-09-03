In order to prepare for upgrades to Dolly Graham Park, the city will be removing and trimming trees and power-washing the park's shelter from Tuesday through Friday.
Dolly Graham Park, which will be upgraded throughout the fall, will be closed to the public next week.
The first phase of work will prepare the park for city-funded upgrades that will take place this fall. These projects were identified based on community feedback given during the public meetings held for the Dolly Graham Park comprehensive update and will complement the future, larger park renovations, according to Mayor Bill May.
The city-funded projects include beautification and landscaping improvements, painting of the picnic shelter, including a colorful mural, new park lighting, invasive plant maintenance, cleaning adjacent property areas, and other grounds maintenance.
The city will be organizing volunteer work days for the community and soliciting the talents of local artists in the coming weeks to complete the upgrades.
“We’re ready to get the renovations started,” said May.
“Unfortunately, the delay in receiving the official signed agreement is another result of COVID-19 complications. But rest assured, we’re pushing the start of this much-needed renovation project as hard as we can. I have personally discussed these renovations with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s field director and other Kentucky representatives to quickly move these funds through to begin this important project.”
The city is still awaiting confirmation of grant funds and an official contract from the National Park Service for the remainder of the renovations to Dolly Graham Park. The city has completed all the necessary steps for the grant and stays in contact with the state and National Park Service to receive any status updates, according to May.
The city and state personnel have been working with NPS to expedite receipt of the grant agreement.
“I especially appreciate (interim) City Manager Tom Russell for directing city staff to immediately begin taking action to do some much-needed sprucing up in and around the park,” May added.
“The City of Frankfort will continue to keep this project a top priority for both the Parks Department and city commission. We will continue to keep our community informed of any updates through our city website and social channels.”
