The long-awaited renovations to the South Frankfort neighborhood’s Dolly Graham Park finally have a start date.
All signs point to Jan. 1 as the date that city staff will be able to execute work included in a grant, according to Frankfort Grants Manager Rebecca Hall.
The grant, coming from the Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), is for a total of $250,000. The city says it will spend $500,000 total on improvements to the park, and will be reimbursed by the LWCF for half of that spending. The grant funding was originally announced nine months ago.
The two most expensive projects, according to Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens, will be a new playground and a splash pad. Potential designs for the new playground were shared earlier this year.
Those two items alone are estimated to cost around $400,000 combined.
Pickens said other improvements that his department plans to make in the park include renovations to the current restroom, which is currently out of service; renovations to the existing shelter; new blacktop and goals for the basketball court; picnic tables; fencing; lighting and security cameras; and more.
A mural on the existing shelter is being planned as well, with Pickens adding that they have already selected an artist for the job.
The parks director said that if the grant funds and matching funds run out before his department gets to complete all the work it plans to do, he will lobby the next commission for more funding.
“I would like to think that would be possible and could be done, but it comes down to what the Board of Commissioners wants,” Pickens said. “… We would go to the commission and tell them that we would need a budget amendment for $20,000 or $25,000, whatever that might be.
City officials had previously explained that the reason for the delay was that the National Park Service could not fully okay the grant due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hall explained that Katie Hill, a newly hired LWCF specialist at the state Department for Local Government, played a key role in moving the project forward in recent weeks.
Now with a Memorandum of Agreement expected to be signed by both the city and the Department of Local Government, Hall said that the National Park Service has assured the city that it will be able to put shovels in the ground on Jan. 1.
“We’re happy that we’re seeing some ink to paper and having communication with the state and federal government,” Hall said. “We’re ready to get going.”
The playground is set to be named after current Commissioner Scott Tippett’s father, Charlie Tippett.
Located at 225 River St., Dolly Graham Park opened in 1980. The last time it received new playground equipment was in 1999.
