The young children of Frankfort and Franklin County have a new resource for great books. In the Paul Sawyier Public Library’s River Room on Friday morning, the Imagination Library of Frankfort, part of country music star Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, held its community launch event.
While Dolly Parton could not be present, a life-size cardboard cutout stood in for her, and a prerecorded video message thanking the Kentucky state legislature for helping expand the Imagination Library was played.
Jennifer Kantner, who initiated the Imagination Library of Frankfort, laid out who the program is for. All children under the age of five residing in Franklin County are eligible to sign up for the program, which sends free, age-appropriate books to children every month.
Since registration started in February, the number of registered children has already surpassed their first year target of 559 children with 587 children.
Kantner, who is mother to a 2½-year-old and a 6-year-old, said she was inspired to start an Imagination Library in the area after hearing about her nephews in Nashville receiving books from the program. She said she was re-inspired last year when she saw that the Kentucky legislature had agreed to help fund it.
“That kind of re-triggered it in my mind, and made me go, ‘Somebody needs to do this in Frankfort. Why don’t we have this in Frankfort?’” she said.
Among the speakers at the event was Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, joined by her 2-year-old daughter, Evelynne. A former educator, Coleman stressed the importance of early access to education and early access to books.
“It’s never too early to start reading to a child. Research shows us that by age 2, a child’s brain is as active as an adult’s. And I have a 2-year-old, so I can attest to that,” she joked.
Additionally, Coleman said it was imperative that access to books be expanded for all Kentuckians in order for the commonwealth to grow and prosper.
“If we want our state to reach its full potential, and be the place that we dream of for our kids and grandkids, we must have equal access to books for every family,” she said.
Jane Higgins, the director of community advancement for the Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF), gave some exciting funding news. Through an endowed fund with the MacAdam Early Childhood and Literacy Fund and the Franklin County Community Fund, $25,500 will be donated to the Imagination Library of Frankfort over the course of three years.
Because BGCF works with the Imagination Library in communities in central and Appalachian Kentucky, it was asked by the Dolly Parton Foundation to help fund the program in Frankfort. After learning more about Kantner’s push to start the Imagination Library of Frankfort, Higgins said she loves the story of how it came to be.
“There is just no better story than a group of women who said, ‘I wanna do this.’ They got it together, they did it, they’re doing it, and they will continue. I just think it is something that needs to be told all the time, and you should be so proud of what you’re doing here for the children in your community,” she said.
“We want this organization to outlive us," Kantner said. “We want kids in Frankfort in 20 years to still be getting books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and reading them with their families.”
Families interested in registering for the Imagination Library of Frankfort should visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/KYFRANKLIN/. Families must reside in zip codes 40601 or 40347 and have children under 5 years old.
