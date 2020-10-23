Dominion Senior Living wanted to let frontline workers and medical professionals in the community know how important they are, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The residential facility did that Friday, hosting “Hotcakes for Heroes.”
“We had to be creative,” said Cicily Smith, Dominion’s community relations manager. “We wanted to show the community, especially the frontline workers and medical professionals, what they mean to us.
“Why not give our time to prepare breakfast and show our appreciation?”
Dominion sent notices to several local organizations, including medical facilities, the Capital City Activity Center and the Frankfort Police Department.
Those invited could come to Dominion between 7-9 a.m. to pick up meals, which consisted of three pancakes served with butter and syrup. Staff arrived at 6 a.m. to begin cooking.
Smith said Dominion handed out 87 meals.
"They all have families they go home to," she said of frontline workers and medical professionals. "What they do with all that's going on is commendable."
Dominion has another event planned, the "Helping Hands Parade," for Oct. 31. All the staff at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and their children have been invited.
The drive-through event will be from 1-3 p.m., and Dominion will be handing out gloves stuffed with pre-packaged candy and a message.
Smith has been at Dominion for two years and in senior health care for 10.
“I really enjoy what I do,” she said. “I have a heart for seniors. What we do here is more than a job. It’s my calling. What we do to enrich their lives is very important.”
Smith said residents have been stuffing goody bags, and one resident attached labels to pancake containers for Friday’s event.
“Our residents are doing that because they want to give back, to feel like they’re doing something that is important,” she said. “They still want to be a blessing. It’s like they’re saying, ‘we’re still here; we still love you.’
“We’re constantly praying. We’re big on that here.”
