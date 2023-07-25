Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort will be receiving a donation from Pearl's Memory Babies on Friday, Aug. 4. The special baby shower will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at Dominion at 122 Leonardwood Drive.

Dominion logo.png

Pearl's Memory Babies is a donation-based company that specializes in providing realistic baby dolls and stuffed puppies and kittens as sources of comfort for individuals in memory care.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription